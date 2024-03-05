UK Woman, Trapped In Toilet, Escapes Using Cotton Buds And Eyeliner

Dr Krisztina Ilko, trapped in a bathroom, picked the lock using unusual tools.

A University of Cambridge academic, Dr Krisztina Ilko, found herself in a sticky situation on Thursday after getting locked inside her bathroom. But with some quick thinking and a few common household items, she managed to escape after seven hours, according to BBC.

The ordeal unfolded in Dr. Ilko's historic flat, located inside a mediaeval tower within the former residence of 16th-century philosopher Erasmus at Queens' College. The plot thickened when a plumber working on her shower unknowingly broke the bathroom door lock, neglecting to inform her.

As per the news outlet, Trapped with no windows and thick walls muffling her cries for help, Dr Ilko faced a potentially lengthy wait for liberation. Thankfully, her flat wasn't scheduled for cleaning for another four days.

However, Dr Ilko refused to succumb to despair. In a display of resourcefulness, she fashioned a makeshift lockpick using an eyeliner pen and a cotton ball. After seven long hours, she managed to manipulate the lock's mechanism and free herself.

"The plumber broke the lock in the bathroom and forgot to tell me. I went in and got locked in. The door is solid wood and wouldn't break. I was stuck for 7 hours (I thought I'd be there for days, as no one could hear). Finally, I handpicked the lock with an eyeliner and an ear pick," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dr Ilko's story has garnered significant attention, highlighting the ingenuity that can emerge in unexpected situations.

"I was trying to remember how long a person can survive on just water and hoping that I wouldn't die there," Dr Ilko told BBC News.

"If people came looking for me would they check the bathroom, or would I have to wait for Monday.

"I tried to bang the shower head on the door, break it with brute force, and shout for help but nothing worked and no-one could hear me."