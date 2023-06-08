UK Woman Claims Andrew Tate 'Choked' Her Until She Passed Out

Mr Tate's team denied the charges.

A British woman has claimed that controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate choked her until she lost consciousness while they were having sex, as per a report in the BBC. She stated that she initially met him in August 2014 when she was only 20. The woman further said what started out as consensual sex turne violent when Mr Tate choked her and when she woke up, they were still having sex. "I didn't consent to it," the woman stated.

The BBC spoke to Mr Tate's team and his spokesperson asserted that the influencer "vehemently denies" the charges levelled against him and does not support any form of violence against women. He asserted that any sexual actions he has engaged in have been consensual.

The woman revealed that she met him "before he was an influencer with millions of followers" and she was a student. "In 2014, around late November or early December," she added that she had consensual sex that became violent.

The woman, who is now 30, told the BBC that he "put his hand on my throat and strangled me". She said that even though it was "a bit confusing", he kept having sex with her. He further gave her death threats until he left the next morning.

"He kept saying 'I own you, you belong to me'. All throughout the night he was being fairly aggressive and saying horrible things," she told the outlet.

The following day, according to the woman, the white parts of her eyes had turned entirely red. She said that she did not notify the police because she did not know that she had been the "victim of an alleged crime". "I think I knew what had happened I didn't consent to. But I didn't see it as rape or sexual assault because this was 10 years ago," she said.

The woman further claimed she didn't believe that she had been sexually attacked until roughly six years later when she narrated the incident to her friends.

She is the fourth woman who has now come forward and made allegations of rape and assault against Mr Tate. She is also planning to launch a civil suit against him. The woman says that she wants to share her story to get justice. "Hopefully it can teach women what (consent) looks like and encourage more women to come forward with stories," she told the outlet.