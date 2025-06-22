UK Was Informed Ahead Of US-Iran Strike, No Request For Help: Minister

Britain did not receive a US request for its Diego Garcia base to be used in the US strikes on Iran, but it was informed ahead of the attack, senior minister Jonathan Reynolds said on Sunday.

Reynolds said Britain had moved military assets to the region and would take "all action necessary" to defend its key allies if they came under threat. He added that Prime Minister Keir Starmer was talking to allies on Sunday.

"No request was made," the business and trade minister told Sky News. "I know often because of British military assets, RAF Akrotiri (in Cyprus) or Diego Garcia, sometimes that request is made. And this was not a situation where that request was made".

Reynolds added that Britain had been informed of the strike.

"I can't tell you exactly when we did know, but we were informed, as you might expect," he said.

