Russia is not expecting any changes to its frosty relations with Britain under new Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Judging by statements made by Madame Truss when she was still foreign minister... one can say with much certainty that no changes for the better are expected," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the state TASS agency.

