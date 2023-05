BT Group, the British telecoms and television broadcasting group, said Thursday that it will axe up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade in a drastic cost-cutting drive.

"By the end of the 2020s, BT Group will rely on a much smaller workforce and a significantly reduced cost base," chief executive Philip Jansen said in a results statement.

