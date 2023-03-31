UK Teen Sleeps In Tent For 3 Years To Raise Funds For Charity, Sets World Record

The record-breaking teenager will stop camping in April 2023 and go back to his bedroom.

Max Woosey, popularly known as "The Boy in the Tent" has created the world record for the most money raised by camping (individual), according to the Guinness World Records (GWR). He has collected more than 7,50,000 pounds (Rs 7.6 crore) for the North Devon Hospice after being inspired by a family friend who died of cancer.

Since beginning his three-year camping journey in the garden of his Devon house, he has camped out every night, even setting up camp at 10 Downing Street, which is the official residence and office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. At that time, he had coffee with former UK PM Boris Johnson.

Woosey started his funding campaign in March 2020 when he was just 10-year-old following the death of family friend Rick Abbot in February 2020. Throughout a multi-year effort, he earned the nickname "The Boy in the Tent."

The Woosey family helped Rick in his final months and learned about the care North Devon Hospice gave him. However, his condition deteriorated further and he died despite everyone's best efforts to save him.

"Before my neighbour died of cancer, he gave me a tent and told me to 'have an adventure'.The North Devon Hospice took such good care of him I wanted to do something to say thank you to them," Mr Woosey told GWR.

Woosey had his share of difficulties over the years, from collapsing tents to staying warm during storms and snowy evenings to catching Covid-19 during the heatwave. "One time my tent collapsed in the wind and rain at about 10 pm and we had to put a new one up," he said.

The 13-year-old has enjoyed his one-of-a-kind journey, despite the several ups and downs, the numerous incidents with foxes and bugs, chilly winters and the harsh summers, as per GWR. He told the outlet, "I have had the best three years of my life. I have met some amazing people and had brilliant experiences. I don't think I would change anything. I only set out to have an adventure and raise £100. It is crazy that it has got so much attention but I hope it makes people see that children are capable of a lot more than people think."

"If I could meet my younger self, I would just tell him to believe in himself and enjoy every second," Woosey continued.

The record-breaking teenager will stop camping in April 2023 and go back to his bedroom. His immediate goals are to get a decent night's rest and concentrate on his rugby.

"His commitment and selflessness captured the hearts of people around the world, leading to a staggering 700,000 pounds being raised for North Devon Hospice," Stephen Roberts, North Devon Hospice told GWR.