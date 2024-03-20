UK Teen Collapses After Puffing On Vape Laced With Black Mamba Venom

The student was taken to the hospital and has since recovered.

A school student was rushed to the hospital after collapsing when he puffed on a vape laced with cannabis outside Herne Bay High, Kent on February 29. The teenager was heading home after leaving school when another student handed him the vape, the Metro reported.

Immediately after inhaling from the vape, the teen collapsed on the pavement. The vape turned out to contain THC- the active ingredient in cannabis - but also contained the synthetic drug Spice, the media outlet reported. Spice, also widely known as K2 and Black Mamba, is a synthetic cannabinoid, which is illegal in the UK.

In a letter to parents, Principal Jon Boynes said, "The student became very unwell, very quickly, to the point he collapsed. Staff patrolling outside school managed to intervene, getting the emergency services to the scene very quickly where clinical interventions were required before the student was taken to hospital."

"It has come to light that fluid in the vape had been purchased online from an unregistered source and we have been informed by clinicians that the product is a THC based-product which contained Spice - a highly dangerous drug."

Principal Boyes has since urged parents to discuss the dangers of vaping with their children, adding: "Fortunately, in this incident, the student has recovered, however, the clinical team that attended informed us they have had to deal with fatalities from the same/similar products.

"We shall collaborate closely with the police and continue our in-school education into safe and healthy lifestyle choices."