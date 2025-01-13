UK Tech Minister Says Children Should Be Allowed To Use ChatGPT For Homework

Britain's Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has said that children should be allowed to use ChatGPT to help with their homework. During an interview on BBC, Mr Kyle was quizzed whether it was "okay for kids to use ChatGPT to do their homework?" as the UK attempts to build a framework regarding the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

He responded: "Actually with supervision and used in the right way, then yes, because ChatGPT and the AI technology that is using language is already being used across the economy."

"I am of an age where I remember this conversation about calculators. We need to make sure that kids and young people are learning how to use this technology and integrate it into their learning development," he added when pressed if it was the correct approach.

ChatGPT is an online AI-powered large language model (LLM) that enables users to have human-like conversations and much more with a chatbot. The rise of AI chatbots in the last couple of years has raised questions regarding the learning structure in schools and colleges where more and more students are simply relying on such programs to complete homework and pass examinations.

However, as per Mr Kyle, the use of ChatGPT could 'turbo-charge' the minds of the children.

"There are kids with real outlier talents. Using ChatGPT and other AI assistance could really turbo-charge [them] and give them a challenge they're not getting in other places."

AI action plan

The British government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be launching its AI Action Plan this week. Mr Starmer's administration has been largely optimistic regarding the technology with its ministers claiming that if AI is "fully embraced", it could bring £47 billion to the economy every year. With the private sector set to invest £14 billion in the field as well, it could bring around 13,000 jobs.

Though the complete details of the AI plans are not yet clear beyond rumours of a "sovereign AI team", it is already evident that the Labour Party is taking a stance that is radically different from its Conservative predecessors.

As per Mr Kyle, the Labor administration will implement a "course correction" on AI safety, after former PM Rishi Sunak placed an overbearing amount of attention, spooking the public in the process.