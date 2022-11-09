UK Student Claims Losing Smell After Deodorant Can Explodes In Face

Lynx is one of the world's most popular brands of deodorant and body sprays.

A British student has claimed that he is left with permanent scars on his face and nose after a deodorant can exploded in his face, according to a report in Metro. Josh Ditchfield also said that the horrific accident caused him to lose his sense of smell, the outlet further said in its report.

According to the 21-year-old from Hall Green area of southeast Birmingham in England, as he picked up the can of Lynx Deodorant, it "blew up". The man said he was decorating his bedroom and clarified that he did not place it on any hot or cold surface.

'There was no bang,' Mr Josh told the Metro. 'The lid was still closed. The whole thing just exploded. The bottom bit of the can went into my nose. I ran to the bath because my eyes were burning. I went to the hospital, and they said if I hadn't splashed my eyes with water, I would have gone blind," he added.

Unilever, which sells millions of Lynx cans each year, confirmed that an investigation would be launched, while Mr Josh said he is seeking legal advice.

"We are extremely sorry to hear about what must have been a very distressing experience for Josh. The safety of our products is our priority," a Unilever spokesperson was quoted as saying by Metro.

According to the Birmingham Live, the company had asked Mr Josh to send the can back so they can get to the bottom of what happened. He said he was left shocked by the mysterious circumstances of the "explosion".

The man was taken to Heartlands A&E before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital to see a face specialist. He claimed he waited eight hours for stitches and was told he had a "clean, deep cut", according to the outlet.