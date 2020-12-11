No-Deal Brexit 'Very, Very Likely', Says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson said he had not seen a "big change" in the EU offer. (File)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said the chances of Britain securing a Brexit trade deal with the European Union looked to be fading, as a deadline approached on whether to keep talking.

PM Johnson said he had not seen "a big offer, a big change" in the EU offer on fishing and fair competition rules, making a no-deal outcome "very, very likely" on which Britain would trade on World Trade Organization terms.

