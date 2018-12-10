UK PM Theresa May Says Tuesday's Brexit Vote To Be Deferred

World | | Updated: December 10, 2018 21:26 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UK PM Theresa May Says Tuesday's Brexit Vote To Be Deferred
London: 

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday said she would delay a crucial vote on her Brexit deal scheduled for Tuesday, saying she had listened to the concerns of critics.

"The deal would be rejected by a significant margin... we will therefore defer the vote scheduled tomorrow," May told parliament.



For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Theresa MayBrexit dealBrexit vote

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaElection ResultsLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusIsha AmbaniVijay MallyaNokia 8.1Galaxy A8sAssembly Election Result Urjit PatelMizoram Election ResultsTelangana Election ResultsChhattisgarh Election ResultsMP Election ResultsRajasthan Election Results

................................ Advertisement ................................