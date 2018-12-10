UK PM Theresa May Says Tuesday's Brexit Vote To Be Deferred

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday said she would delay a crucial vote on her Brexit deal scheduled for Tuesday, saying she had listened to the concerns of critics.

"The deal would be rejected by a significant margin... we will therefore defer the vote scheduled tomorrow," May told parliament.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.