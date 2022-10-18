UK PM Liz Truss Apologises For 'Mistakes' After U-Turn On Economic Plans

UK PM Liz Truss apologised for economic "mistakes".

Embattled UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday apologised for "going too far too fast" with reforms that triggered economic turmoil, but vowed to remain leader despite a series of humiliating climbdowns.

"I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made... we went too far and too fast," she told the BBC, adding she still planned to lead the Conservatives into the next general election.

