UK MP Claims He Was Stopped From Boarding Flight Over His Name

A British MP has claimed that he was stopped from getting on an Air Canada flight because of his name, The Guardianreported. Notably, Bedford Labour MP Mohammad Yasin was scheduled to travel to Canada last week along with several other MPs from the Commons Housing, Communities, and Levelling Up Committee, but he was detained for further interrogation. He was told it was "because his name was Mohammad".

As per BBC, Mr Yasin was stopped both at immigration at Heathrow and on the way back to the UK in Toronto. He said he was questioned at Heathrow Airport check-in by Air Canada officials and asked if he was carrying a knife or other offensive weapon. The MP faced similar questions from officials on his return trip to the UK.

He was eventually allowed to board after proving his identity as an MP and presenting a valid visa.

He told the BBC, ''It was stressful and humiliating to be singled out in such an aggressive way by immigration control, especially when travelling in a group as a representative of the British Parliament on long-arranged committee business. While I don't expect special treatment as a Member of Parliament, it does concern me that had I not been an MP, how much worse the experience might have been.''

After the incident, the issue was raised in the House of Commons by fellow MP Clive Betts. He told other MPs he would write to the Canadian high commissioner in the UK to make clear the "racist and Islamophobic nature" of what happened last week was unacceptable.

Deputy speaker Sir Roger Gale said he was dismayed at the treatment of the MP adding, "It is wholly unacceptable under any circumstances. But it is particularly concerning, occurring as it did, in the course of official travel on parliamentary business.''

A spokesman for Air Canada said: ''Unfortunately Mr Yasin was designated for additional screening prior to his flight after a security check, but he was still able to travel as planned as he was quickly cleared. We are following up internally on the handling of this particular matter to ensure procedures were properly followed and we have also been in touch with UK and Canadian authorities. We regret any inconvenience or upset this situation may have created for Mr Yasin and have reached out to apologise.''