UK Minister's Speech In House Of Lords Interrupted By 'Mission: Impossible' Theme

Robert Douglas-Miller was appointed to the environment department on December 1.

A minister's swearing-in speech in the House of Lords was interrupted by the 'Mission: Impossible' theme. According to The Independent, the incident took place when Robert Douglas-Miller, who was appointed a life peer by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in order to take up his government post, was about to swear the oath of allegiance to the King. The theme tune played from a Labour colleague's phone, the incident further said. The music began to play towards the end of his introduction, the outlet further said.

The Independent report said that Lord Douglas-Miller wore the traditional scarlet robes for the ceremony, and was flanked by minister Lord Benyon and Tory peer Baroness Fraser of Craigmaddie.

Labour leader Lord Woodley later apologised for the interruption to the ceremony.

"Could I first of all apologise to the Speaker and particularly to our new lord, Lord Douglas-Miller, for my phone going off? I have never been so embarrassed in all my life, I am sincerely sorry," Lord Woodley said.

Lord Douglas-Miller is a businessman and land owner. According to UK government website, he was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on December 1.

The family of the 58-year-old once owned the Edinburgh department store Jenners, according to The Guardian.

Lord Douglas-Miller has long worked on conservation projects and was awarded an OBE for services to wildlife conservation in Scotland. He is managing director of Moorfoot Capital, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He also headed the charity called the Atlantic Salmon Trust, where Scottish secretary Alister Jack was on the board and King Charles was the patron.