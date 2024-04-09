UK Man Stole Rs 5 Crore From Dying Father Battling Dementia, Left Him Just Rs 50

Fraud came to light when his father was about to be evicted from his care home because of unpaid fees.

David Bickel, 58, from Attleborough, Norfolk, has been sentenced to four years in prison for defrauding his elderly father, Peter Bickel, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2015, according to The Metro.

Bickel obtained lasting power of attorney over his father, allowing him to manage Peter's finances. Police allege Bickel abused this power, making unauthorised withdrawals, selling Peter's home, and cashing in investments for a total of 480,201 pounds (Rs 5,0680,110), as per the news portal.

The elder Bickel's care suffered as well. David Bickel reportedly failed to provide his father with a personal allowance and left him in "considerable" debt due to unpaid care home fees. Peter Bickel passed away in 2021 with only 48 pence (Rs 50) left, and his intended inheritance for his 16 surviving relatives went unpaid.

The scheme unravelled when Peter faced eviction from his care home due to outstanding fees exceeding 85,000 pounds (Rs 8,970,663). Authorities launched an investigation upon discovering Peter's dire financial situation.

Prosecutors found no clear explanation for how Bickel spent the money, with no evidence of gambling, drug, or alcohol problems.

The judge acknowledged Bickel's past military service but emphasised that he "took advantage of his father's ill health and started taking his money."

According to The Mirror, Judge Anthony Bate jailed Bickel for four years and said he had displayed "egregious, sustained dishonesty."



Gavin Cowe, defending, said Bickel was previously a man of "exemplary" good character with a "long service record" in the forces. He said there were "many positive things" to be said on behalf of Bickel, who had "admitted these matters from the outset." Mr Cowe added that Bickel felt "shame and embarrassment" about the "enormity" of the figures taken from his father.