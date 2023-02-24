UK Man Missing Half His Skull After One-Punch Assault, Wears Helmet To Go Outside

Branden Stromberg spent 15 days in coma after the attack.

A man in the UK has been left with half his skull missing after an unprovoked one-punch assault and now wears helmet while going outside fearing another blow to the head could kill him. According to Metro, Branden Stromberg from Derbyshire spent 15 days in induced coma because of the bleeding inside his bran after the assault in May 2 last year. He posted photos of the surgery, where doctors had to remove half his skull to save his life, and the CCTV footage of the incident on Twitter.

Describing the incident, Mr Stromberg told Metro that he was walking to the shops with his girlfriend when a man named Kyle Stephenson attacked him from behind.

The 27-year-old was knocked unconscious after being punched before smashing his head on the road. Mr Stromberg was rushed to the hospital where doctors performed emergency surgery to save his life.

He now has to wear helmet when leaving home fearing a single fall or knock to the head could kill him.

Mr Stromberg suffered memory loss and gave details about the sickening incident based on what the woman present with him that day told him.

"Every doctor I have spoken to has said how lucky I am to not have woken up from the coma paralysed or in a vegetated state. They can't believe it. There might be an inch of spinal fluid where my skull has been removed and then it's just my brain unprotected," he told Metro.

He is shocked and angry that Stephenson was given a prison sentence of less than two years, calling it "not long enough".

Mr Stromberg said the assault has had life-changing effects on him. "I now have poor dexterity in my left eye and left hand. I can't close my right eye and keep my left eye open, and I can't grip things with my left hand."

Metro said Mr Stromberg is awaiting further surgery to have a titanium skull fitted so he can return to work.