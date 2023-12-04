UK Man Freezes To Death While Sleeping In Car As Temperature Dips To -10 Degree Celsius

The man's death comes as temperatures have plunged below freezing across the UK

A homeless man froze to death while sleeping in a car as temperatures plunged to as low as -10C in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, Independent reported. The man, who has not been recognised, was discovered inside a black Renault in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, on Friday, December 1.

A video shared on social media showed police officers huddled around a black car which was covered in frost and ice, with an ambulance parked nearby. According to eyewitnesses, the man took shelter inside the car for warmth and shelter as the cold snap hit the UK.

Nottinghamshire Police is now investigating the circumstances of the man's ''sudden death.''

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson told The Independent: ''Police were called to Dallas York Road, Beeston, at around 10 am this morning (1 December) following reports of a man's sudden death.''

Detective Inspector Claire Gould, of Nottinghamshire Police, said, ''A scene will remain in place while we investigate exactly what has happened, but this tragic incident is not currently being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course. Our thoughts are with this man's family and friends at this difficult time.

The man's death comes as temperatures have plunged below freezing across the UK, causing some parts of the country to plummet to -10C. Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are currently in place in large parts of Scotland, the Midlands, Wales, and the North East, with snow and ice set to disrupt roads and railways. Several people reported getting stuck in their cars while trains were cancelled and some flights were grounded.

Meanwhile, temperatures fell to -12C in Scotland, with freezing temperatures observed overnight for much of the rest of the UK.

As per BBC, a rescue operation is underway to reunite drivers with their vehicles abandoned in heavy snow and restore electricity to 2,000 homes in Cumbria. Cumbria police urged people to only travel if necessary and warned that black ice might become a risk in some areas.

The forecasters told Express.co.uk, ''Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.''