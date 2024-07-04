UK Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Labour's Landslide Sweep To End Tories' 14-Year Rule, Shows Exit Poll

UK Election Results LIVE Updates: Labour is projected to win its first general election in 14 years

UK Election 2024 LIVE Updates: The United Kingdom is on the brink of a significant political shift as the country voted in a parliamentary election on July 4 that is expected to bring Keir Starmer's Labour Party to power. As per predictions, Starmer is heavily favoured to win a historic mandate and the Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, are going to face their worst defeat in 14 years.

Results from the UK's 650 constituencies trickle in overnight, with the winning party expected to hit 326 seats - the threshold for a parliamentary majority. If Tories lose, this would make Rishi Sunak the first sitting Prime Minister to lose his seat in a general election.

The main political parties in the fray include the Conservative Party led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Labour-led by Keir Starmer, the Liberal Democrats led by Ed Davey, the Reform UK led by Nigel Farage, the Scottish National Party (SNP) led by John Swinney, and the Green Party co-led by Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay.

Here are the live updates of the UK Election Results:

Jul 05, 2024 02:47 (IST) UK Elections: Huge Win For Labour, Historic Loss For Rishi Sunak's Party, Shows Exit Poll

Keir Starmer will be Britain's next prime minister with his Labour Party set to win a massive majority in a parliamentary election, an exit poll on Thursday indicated, while Rishi Sunak's Conservatives are forecast to suffer historic losses.

Jul 05, 2024 02:40 (IST) Labour Party Heads For Massive Win, One Exit Poll Shows

UK's Labour Party is set to win a massive majority in the general election, an exit poll indicated. The poll showed Labour would win 410 seats in the 650-seat parliament, ending 14 years of Conservative-led government while Rishi Sunak's party were forecast to only take 131 seats, down from 346 when parliament was dissolved.

Jul 05, 2024 02:30 (IST) UK Election: 5 Tories Getting Knighthoods, Damehoods In Dissolution Honours

The Rishi Sunak government has announced knighthoods for four Tories in the dissolution honours - Oliver Dowden, the deputy PM, Julian Smith, the former chief whip and Northern Ireland secretary, Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, and Alister Jack, the outgoing Scottish secretary - and one damehood, for former deputy PM Therese Coffey.

Jul 05, 2024 02:24 (IST) UK Elections: Theresa May, Rishi Sunak's Chief Of Staff Given Peerage In Dissolution Honours List

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May is among those who have been given peerages in the dissolution honours list. Former cabinet ministers and several Labour veterans have also been named in the list, granting them seats in the House of Lords.

Jul 05, 2024 02:01 (IST) UK Election: Britons Pick Best And Worst Election Campaign

Who ran the best and the worst election campaign? Who do Britons think has run the worst election campaign?



Conservative Party: 38%

Labour Party: 8%

Liberal Democrats: 6%

Reform UK: 9%

SNP: 2%

Plaid Cymru: 1%

Green Party: 2%

None of them: 8%

Don't know: 26%https://t.co/fbppePnjMepic.twitter.com/3hXFoLVrnT - YouGov (@YouGov) July 4, 2024 Who ran the best and the worst election campaign?

Jul 05, 2024 01:57 (IST) UK Elections: Labour On Course For Historic Election Victory, Shows Survey

Labour on course for historic election victory, shows YouGov survey. Final YouGov MRP shows Labour on course for historic election victory



Labour: 431 (+229 from GE2019 result)

Con: 102 (-263)

Lib Dem: 72 (+61)

SNP: 18 (-30)

Reform UK: 3 (+3)

Plaid: 3 (-1)

Green: 2 (+1)



Fieldwork: 19 June - 2 Julyhttps://t.co/JxacgEVIPWpic.twitter.com/g8G2mtbGTn - YouGov (@YouGov) July 3, 2024

Jul 05, 2024 01:23 (IST) UK Elections 2024: Who Is Keir Starmer, The Labour Party Leader, Favourite To Replace PM Rishi Sunak

In May 2024, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a surprise snap election announcement. Now, the UK will vote on July 4 and the focus, apart from the Prime Minister's Conservative Party, is on Keir Starmer, the Labour Party's candidate.

