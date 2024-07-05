UK Says No To AI. Virtual Candidate Finishes Last In Polls

Earlier, the UK election watchdog issued a clarification on AI Steve's candidature.

Artificial intelligence (AI) made its debut in the 2024 UK general election as an independent candidate. AI Steve, the brainchild of businessman Steve Endacott, contested the Brighton Pavilion constituency. However, despite the innovative approach, AI Steve failed to impress voters, securing only 179 votes (0.3% of the total).

Mr Endacott, frustrated with the country's "standard politics," launched AI Steve as a unique solution. The AI avatar, powered by Neural Voice company, aimed to provide round-the-clock access to constituents.

AI Steve was designed to engage with voters in real time on various issues and offer policy ideas. It could handle up to 10,000 conversations simultaneously.

Earlier, the UK election watchdog issued a clarification on AI Steve's candidature. If AI Steve won the seat, the human candidate, Steve Endacott, and not the AI entity, would take office as a member of Parliament, the poll body said.

Although AI Steve made history as the first such candidate in UK polls, its campaign struggled to gain momentum. The Brighton Pavilion constituency saw a turnout of 70%, with the Green Party's Sian Berry winning the seat.

Meanwhile, Keir Starmer's Labour Party emerged victorious in the UK general election, securing a majority government with over 326 seats in the House of Commons. This decisive win marks the end of 14 years of Conservative rule, with Mr Starmer set to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Rishi Sunak, the incumbent Prime Minister, has conceded defeat after multiple cabinet members lost their seats.