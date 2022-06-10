UK Couple Who Won 184 Million Pounds In Lottery Buy Second-Hand Car

Joe and Jess Thwaite won the lottery in May.

The couple who won 184 million pounds in EuroMillions - one of the biggest lotteries in the United Kingdom - has bought a second-hand Volvo for 38,000 pounds, the Independent reported. This is the first purchase the Joe and Jess Thwaite have made since winning the lottery prize.

The Gloucestershire couple won the record-breaking 184,262,899 pounds jackpot on May 10.

Last month, it was reported that they were planning to go on a round-the-world trip to celebrate their big win, but have made a modest purchase.

The couple's neighbours said they are not surprised.

"They're mega lottery winners but first and foremost they're down-to-earth people who have worked hard their whole lives. The car is smart, respectable and sensible - just like Joe and Jess," one neighbour told the Independent.

Mr Thwaite, 49, is a communications sales engineer but quit his job after winning the jackpot. His 44-year-old wife runs a salon and they have two children.

Mr Thwaite had earlier said that he is "not a great car person" and revealed his dream car - a Skoda Superb Estate.

When the couple received the life-changing news last month, both Mr and Mrs Thwaite told the BBC the win "will give us time to dream".

"Our two children have always talked about going to Hawaii, I've no idea why but we can now make that dream come true. Just to see their faces when we can make these things come true will be worth every penny," Mrs Thwaite had said.

They broke the previous record of 170-million-pound win, which was claimed by an anonymous UK player, according to the BBC.