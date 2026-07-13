UK Plans To Ban Iran's Elite Guards Over Threat To National Security

The UK government announced plans on Monday to ban Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a threat to national security, alongside an Iran-linked group accused of a series of attacks against the Jewish community.

"Anyone found supporting or assisting these groups will now face up to 14 years in prison," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said of a proposed law to be presented to parliament this week.

The banned groups would also include proxies and volunteers of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency, and the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR), an Iran-linked group which has claimed attacks on Jewish properties in London.

The new legislation gives the British government "proscription-like" powers to designate foreign state proxies deemed a threat to Britain's national security.

"The move will step up the government's ability to counter state threats linked to foreign powers including espionage, foreign interference in our democracy, sabotage and physical attacks," the Home Office said in a statement.

The new legislation will mean that prosecutors do not need to establish a foreign power connection in cases involving designated groups.

"The United Kingdom has identified activity linked to the IRGC involving threats to life and intimidation on UK soil," Home Office minister Angela Eagle said in a written statement.

The announcement comes after several antisemitic attacks struck the British capital earlier this year, including a spate of arson attacks on synagogues, community ambulances and other Jewish sites.

"The government fast-tracked legislation to bring in new powers after the abhorrent antisemitic attacks in north London," the Home Office said in a statement.

Last month, 22 countries including the UK, US and European nations blamed the IRGC and its foreign operations branch, the Quds Force, for plotting against Iranian dissidents, journalist and Jewish communities.

The IMCR, also known as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyah (HAYI), have claimed multiple attacks, including an arson attack against four ambulances of the Hatzola Jewish charity.

"Iran and Russia are using proxies and thugs to do their dirty work on our shores. I have rapidly designated three groups so those working for them will be tracked down and put behind bars," Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said.

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