London's Metropolitan Police will charge Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

British prosecutors on Wednesday said they had authorised London's Metropolitan Police to charge Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein with sexual assault charges.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the 70-year-old film producer was facing two counts of indecent assault against one woman in the British capital in 1996.

