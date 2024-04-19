UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dials Iran Counterpart To Discuss Middle East Tensions

He stressed that peace, prosperity and development are what the countries of the region should enjoy.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to discuss the latest, dangerous developments in the region and their repercussions on the regional and international peace and security.

During the call, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the importance of exercising the utmost self-restraint and working to prevent the expansion of the circle of tension in the Middle East, pointing out that diplomacy and dialogue are the only way to resolve differences and ensure the security of the region and the safety of its people.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also stressed that peace, prosperity and development are what the countries of the region should enjoy and deserve.

In addition, the two top diplomats discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in a way that serves the common interests of the two neighbouring countries and the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)