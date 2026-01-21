UAE To Partner With Telangana To Develop India's First Net-Zero Smart City

Telangana has taken another step towards realising its dream of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047 with international support for its flagship project, Bharat Future City. The UAE, following discussions at Davos on Tuesday, has agreed to partner in developing the city, the state government announced.

UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, HE Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, met the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led Telangana Rising delegation at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss city. The discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation in Telangana's large-scale infrastructure projects, with a special emphasis on Bharat Future City.

"UAE Government and the State of Telangana agree to collaborate on the Development of Bharat Future City as a world-class global city," the Chief Minister's Office wrote in a statement.

HE Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said his government was eager to partner with Telangana and suggested setting up a joint task force of officials from both sides to ensure the project's swift implementation.

Revanth Reddy presented the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, laying out a roadmap to transform the state into a $3 trillion economy by 2047. He said Bharat Future City would be India's first Net-Zero Greenfield Smart City.

Spread across 30,000 acres, the city will be a multi-sectoral, sustainable urban-industrial hub, featuring dedicated zones for artificial intelligence, education, healthcare, industries, residential areas, and entertainment.

Global companies, including Marubeni and Sembcorp, are already on board.

Saudi-based industrial conglomerate Expertise also showed interest in collaborating with Telangana's Young India Skills University (YISU). Mohammed Ashif, President and CEO of Expertise, met with the delegation to discuss providing skilled talent for sectors such as petrochemicals, oil and gas, steel, cement, water treatment, and power generation. The company plans to recruit around 5,000 skilled professionals annually through this partnership.

The Chief Minister explained that YISU was established to bridge the gap between education and employment by offering industry-led curricula and hands-on practical training. Telangana's Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the state is preparing a future-ready workforce through foundational learning, advanced skilling, apprenticeships, mentorship, and entrepreneurship programmes aligned with the 2047 vision.

The delegation also discussed sustainable agriculture practices and the overuse of fertilisers. Tech giant Google is also reportedly interested in partnering with Telangana to address agricultural and climate change issues.