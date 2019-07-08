UAE Says Reducing Troops In War-Torn Yemen, Moving To 'Peace Plan'

People stand amidst the ruins of a Yemen building destroyed during past Saudi-led coalition air strikes.

The United Arab Emirates announced today it was reducing the number of troops in war-torn Yemen and shifting from a military strategy to a peace plan.

"We do have troop levels that are down for reasons that are strategic in (the Red Sea city of) Hodeida and reasons that are tactical" in other parts of the country, a senior UAE official told reporters.

"It is very much to do with moving from what I would call a military first strategy to a peace first strategy, and this is I think what we are doing."

