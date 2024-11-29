UAE National Day: How To Celebrate Eid Al Etihad 2024 Long Weekend

The UAE is celebrating its 53rd National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, on December 2, which gives residents an occasion to reflects on the country's journey of resilience, determination and success. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced official paid holidays for December 2 and 3 (Monday and Tuesday) for all private sector employees in the UAE. Since the dates coincide with Saturday and Sunday, this gives UAE residents a chance to celebrate long weekend.

Why is UAE National Day celebrated?

According to local outlets, Eid Al Etihad commemorates the historic moment when in 1971 when the seven emirates came together to form a unified nation under the leadership of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

'Spirit of the Union' is the official theme of the UAE's National Day celebrations. Several events are organised for the residents to celebrate the occasion.

Guidelines for UAE residents on National Day

Khaleej Times said that the UAE government has banned random marches or gatherings. It also carried a detailed list of guidelines to be followed:

Adhere to all traffic regulations and follow instructions issued by police officers

Refrain from using party sprays by drivers, passengers or pedestrians

Ensure the vehicle's front and rear license plates remain visible; do not alter the vehicle's colour or darken/tint the front windows

Do not place stickers, signs or logos of any kind on the vehicle unless they are specifically for Eid Al Etihad and comply with official guidelines and conditions

Do not exceed the permitted number of passengers in a vehicle, and do not let anyone out through the windows or the sunroof of your car

Avoid making unauthorised modifications to the vehicle or adding unlicensed features that cause noise or obstruct vision

Do not obstruct traffic, block roads for emergency vehicles (ambulance, civil defence, police patrols), or perform stunts on internal or external roads

Do not cover the vehicle's side, front, or rear windows with stickers, and avoid using sunshades that block visibility

Things to do during UAE National Day celebrations

Celebrations in Dubai will be held for six days - from November 28 to December 3 - with shopping deals, acts by acrobats, musical performances, fireworks, and a range of culinary experiences.

The city of Sharjah has made entry to all public museums free on December 1 and 2.

The official celebrations will be held in Al Ain and attended by the country's rulers and leaders.