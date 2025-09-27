UAE Meets Netanyahu, Skips Mass Walkout In UN During His Speech As Gaza Burns

While Arab outrage against Israel's Gaza offensive echoed loudly at the UN General Assembly, the UAE took a starkly different route - one that's drawing sharp criticism.

As Palestinian casualties mount, Abu Dhabi chose not to protest, but to increase proximity - meeting Israeli PM Netanyahu behind closed doors and refusing to join Arab diplomats in walking out during his speech.

For a country that once claimed to champion Arab solidarity, the UAE's actions signal a calculated prioritisation of political optics and strategic alliances over regional unity and moral clarity.

According to an official readout, the UAE said the purpose of the meeting was to "stress the urgent need to end the war in Gaza and protect civilian lives." The two leaders also reportedly discussed regional de-escalation and humanitarian access.

But what truly stood out was what happened inside the UN General Assembly hall. During Netanyahu's address to world leaders, several Arab delegates - including those from Jordan, Qatar, and Algeria - chose to walk out as a sign of protest. However, reports suggest that UAE diplomats remained inside the chamber, choosing not to join the coordinated demonstration.

The UAE's decision has sparked debate across the Arab world. While many see it as a continuation of Abu Dhabi's commitment to dialogue under the Abraham Accords, others criticise it as being out of step with the collective Arab sentiment in the wake of escalating civilian casualties in Gaza.

The move reflects the UAE's attempt to maintain a delicate diplomatic balancing act - upholding relations with Israel while reiterating support for the two-state solution and humanitarian diplomacy.

As the war in Gaza drags on, the UAE's strategy appears to be one of engagement, not isolation - hoping perhaps that talking to all sides, even during moments of crisis, is more effective than walking out.

In an official post, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed "stressed the urgent need to end the war in Gaza, reach a permanent and sustainable ceasefire, prevent further loss of life, and put an end to the tragic conditions facing civilians."

The post also said that he "reaffirmed the UAE's support for all efforts to achieve a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution".

HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. His Highness stressed the urgent need to end the war in Gaza, reach a permanent and sustainable ceasefire, prevent further… pic.twitter.com/r4FEeWW7HA — OFM (@OFMUAE) September 27, 2025

Veteran Emirati diplomat and presidential advisor Dr. Anwar Gargash defended the UAE's approach, saying, "Just as the UAE's position was decisive in closing the file on Israel's annexation of Palestinian lands, the meeting tonight between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the Israeli Prime Minister in New York is a bold step to support international efforts to end the Gaza war and reach a permanent ceasefire that puts an end to the humanitarian tragedy and bolsters the path to peace."