Two Top ISIS Terrorists Killed In US Air Raids In Syria

The US military said it carried out an air strike on Thursday in northern Syria. (Representational)

The U.S. military said it carried out an air strike on Thursday in northern Syria that killed two Islamic State members including a leader it named as Abu-Hashum al-Umawi.

The strike came just hours after a rare U.S. helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria's northeast killed another Islamic State official.

As with the helicopter raid, the U.S. military's Central Command said initial assessments indicated no civilian casualties and it said there were no U.S. military casualties.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)