Two Pak Policemen Arrested For Alleged ISIS Links

Police and intelligence agencies are determining the exact role of arrested cops (Representational)

A Pakistani police head constable and his brother-in-law, who also works in the police department, have been arrested in Punjab province for their alleged links with the Islamic State, police said on Monday.

Hand grenades, suicide vests and other explosives have also been recovered from the duo, they said.

Punjab police head constable Amjad Firdous Khan and his brother-in-law Shahid Khan, a front desk operator at the Lower Mall police station, were working for the banned outfit for quite sometime, they said.

"Amjad's brother Shahzad Khan, who was an active ISIS member, fled when police raided their house in Gujjar Pura a few days ago," a police officer said, adding that Amjad and Shahid are being interrogated.

"Police and intelligence agencies are determining the exact role of the arrested policemen. It is believed that Shahzad wanted to target officials of the intelligence agencies," he said.

