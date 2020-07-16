"Tough Day For Us At Twitter": Jack Dorsey Gives Lowdown On Massive Hack

'Tough Day For Us At Twitter': Jack Dorsey Gives Lowdown On Massive Hack

Jack Dorsey said: "We all feel terrible this happened".

A massive hack - described as "a coordinated social engineering attack" by Twitter - targeted multiple high-profile users last night including Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Warren Buffet and Mike Bloomberg. In a post, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey summed up the attack as "tough day for us at Twitter".

"We all feel terrible this happened. We're diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened," Mr Dorsey tweeted.

In a series of posts, the microblogging site said that most accounts - that were targeted - "should be able to tweet again".

