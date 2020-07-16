'Tough Day For Us At Twitter': Jack Dorsey Gives Lowdown On Massive Hack

A massive hack - described as "a coordinated social engineering attack" by Twitter - targeted multiple high-profile users last night including Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Warren Buffet and Mike Bloomberg. In a post, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey summed up the attack as "tough day for us at Twitter".
Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened.— jack (@jack) July 16, 2020
We're diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened.
💙 to our teammates working hard to make this right.
In a series of posts, the microblogging site said that most accounts - that were targeted - "should be able to tweet again".
Most accounts should be able to Tweet again. As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020