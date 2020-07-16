'Tough Day For Us At Twitter': Jack Dorsey Gives Lowdown On Massive Hack

Jack Dorsey said: "We all feel terrible this happened".

A massive hack - described as "a coordinated social engineering attack" by Twitter - targeted multiple high-profile users last night including Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Warren Buffet and Mike Bloomberg. In a post, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey summed up the attack as "tough day for us at Twitter".

We're diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened.



