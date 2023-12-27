TV News Anchor Fired For Displaying 'Pro-Israel' Coffee Cup

45-year-old seasoned news anchor was terminated from her position

A Turkey-based award-winning TV news anchor was terminated from her position after being seen on camera with a Starbucks cup on her desk. This action stirred controversy in the predominantly Muslim country, where the Seattle-based company is perceived as having pro-Israel affiliations, the New York Post reported.

Following the Sunday broadcast, Meltem Gunay, a 45-year-old seasoned newscaster with TGRT Haber, and the program director were promptly dismissed, as reported by the Turkish television conglomerate.

The Istanbul-based media company in a statement said, it “has an understanding that knows the sensitivities of the Turkish people regarding Gaza and defends them to the end.”

“We do not approve of this action of the presenter and director, whose employment contracts were terminated, and we strongly condemn it.”

As per the statement, the anchor and the director of the newscast were "terminated for just cause" after they were found to have "acted contrary to this principle."

KAMUOYUNA DUYURU



TGRT Haber TV'nin 24.12.2023 tarihli haber yayınında spikerlik yapan Meltem Günay‘ın önünde Starbucks'a ait bir fincan ile haber sunduğu görülmüştür.



Kurumumuzun ilkeleri gereği spikerin TGRT Haber TV'de herhangi bir firmanın örtülü reklamını yapacak şekilde… — TGRT HABER (@tgrthabertv) December 24, 2023

In recent weeks, coffee enthusiasts across Turkey have initiated a widespread boycott of Starbucks, claiming that the company exhibits bias towards Israel, as asserted by pro-Palestinian sympathizers.

Viral videos shared on social media depict protesters rallying outside Starbucks establishments, urging customers to refrain from patronizing the coffee giant.

Historically, Turkey, a crucial NATO member, maintained an alliance with Israel during the rule of secularist governments. However, under the current leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ankara has adopted a more confrontational stance towards Israel.

Meanwhile, Starbucks has found itself in a defensive position in the United States as unionized workers took to social media to express criticism of Israel and express sympathy for the Palestinians.

Last week, Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan blamed “misrepresentation on social media of what we stand for” in a letter that appeared to address recent controversies over the coffee chain's stance on Israel and Hamas.