TV Host Slams Viewer Who Tried To Shame Her Clothing Choice

Ms Jacobs's post received a lot of support on Instagram.

Narelda Jacobs, a seasoned news anchor with a 20-year career, faced criticism from a viewer this week. The viewer took issue with her outfit while presenting the national news bulletins for 10 News First in Australia. Ms Jacobs responded publicly by sharing the critical email she received.

On Tuesday, Ms Jacobs shared an email sent to her after a broadcast. The email read, "Feedback: Inappropriate dress sense for reading the news. Cleavage is for the nightclubs."

Ms Jacobs didn't hold back. She wrote on Instagram, "Yes, we still receive emails like this. Yes, it went to the entire newsroom. Yes, I was on air at the time. Yes, it is intended to shame and humiliate me. No, what I'm wearing is not inappropriate but your email sure is."

See the post here:

Ms Jacobs's post received a lot of support on Instagram. Former Masterchef judge Melissa Long wrote, "File under "When you really hate yourself, so you decide to email random strangers to tell them".

Former Olympian Gian Rooney wrote, "Yep. The number of emails the newsroom used to get attacking everything about my appearance when I was presenting the weather was incredible..."

MasterChef star Sarah Tiong commented, "Subject: Narelda Jacobs. News. Feedback: Always stunning, informed and intelligent."

A user wrote, "Some people are sad and small and spray their sad smallness around. Good thing the sound of their sad smallness is like a mozzie on helium and the sound of your radiance is the entire brass section of a whole goddamn orchestra."

Another user commented, "In the words of Dr Suess "those that mind dont matter, and those who matter don't mind!"