Turkey, US To Set Up "Joint Operation Centre" For North Syria: Ministry

Turkey and the United States have agreed to establish a joint operation centre to manage the tensions between Kurdish and Turkish forces in northern Syria, Ankara said Wednesday.

A statement from the defence ministry said the two sides had agreed to "implement without delay the first measures aimed at eliminating Turkey's concerns. In that framework, to quickly create in Turkey a joint operation center to coordinate and manage the implementation of the safe zone with the US."

