Julie, Romeo, Honey, Rambo: India's Pawsome Rescue Team For Turkey Tragedy

A four-member dog squad from India is engaged in rescue operations in earthquake-hit Turkey with their colleagues from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The squad team has four labradors - Julie, Romio, Honey and Rambo. Two separate NDRF teams left for Turkey on Tuesday along with the dogs

The squad is expert in sniffing and specially trained to help in rescue operations. Along with the NDRF teams, the dog squad is helping to search and rescue those trapped under debris in the areas affected by the massive quake that hit Turkey on Monday.

Several countries have sent dog squads with rescue teams to help the country.

Till now, more than 24,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria and thousands more are injured.

Among the worst affected regions in Turkey are Kahramanmaras and Antakya. Round the clock rescue operations are going on in the affected areas to search for those trapped under the rubble of fallen buildings. The freezing cold in the area has made the condition worse. Without food, electricity, medical necessities and proper shelters, the survival of people has become a challenge.

Apart from the staggering death count, the economy of the country has also been majorly affected. To help, the World Bank has pledged to give $1.78 billion in aid to Turkey to help with relief and recovery efforts.