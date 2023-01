Turkey's President made the remarks on national television. (Representational)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that Ankara could accept Finland into NATO without its neighbour Sweden.

"If necessary, we can give a different response concerning Finland. Sweden will be shocked when we give a different response for Finland," Erdogan said in televised remarks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)