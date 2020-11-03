'Miracle In 91st Hour' As 4-Year-Old Girl Pulled From Turkey Quake Rubble

Rescue workers carry four-year-old girl Ayda Gezgin after she was pulled out of building rubble in Izmir

A four-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble 91 hours after a powerful earthquake hit western Turkey, killing more than 100 people, the local mayor and AFP reporters at the scene said.

"We have witnessed a miracle in the 91st hour," Izmir mayor Tunc Soyer tweeted.

"Rescue teams pulled out four-year-old Ayda alive. Along with the great pain we have experienced, we have this joy as well."

