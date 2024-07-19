Tulsi Gabbard Slams Kamala Harris Over Her Remarks Against JD Vance

Tulsi Gabbard said that Kamala Harris is driven by her own political ambition.

Former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has slammed the US Vice President over her remarks against former US President Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, calling Kamala Harris a "self-serving politician who should not be in office."

Criticising the US Vice President over her warning to Americans that JD Vance will only be loyal to Trump and not the US, Gabbard said that Kamala Harris is driven by her own political ambition.

Gabbard stated that JD Vance enlisted himself in the Marine Corps after the 9/11 attacks and was deployed to Iraq in 2005. She asked, "Was Kamala Harris willing to put her own life on the line in service to our country at any time in the past?"

In a video posted on X, Tulsi Gabbard stated, "Shortly after President Trump announced that J.D. Vance is gonna be his running mate in this election, Kamala Harris issued this scathing warning to the American people, saying, make no mistake, JD Vance will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country. The audacity that she has to say this is off the charts. She's talking about JD Vance, someone who enlisted in the Marine Corps after the terrorist attack on 9/11."

"Someone who deployed to Iraq in 2005, the same year that I was there, during the height of that war, putting his own life on the line in service to our country. Was Kamala Harris willing to put her own life on the line in service to our country at any time in the past? Is she now? No. Kamala Harris is driven by her own political ambition. She's a self-serving politician who should not be in office," she added.

The former Hawaii congresswoman's statement comes after Kamala Harris said on Wednesday that JD Vance will act as a "rubber stamp" for Donald Trump and his "extreme" agenda.

While sharing the video on X, Tulsi Gabbard stated, "Kamala Harris claims 'JD Vance will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country.' @JDVance1 enlisted in the Marine Corps after 9/11 and deployed to Iraq in 2005, the same year I was there during the height of the war. He put his life on the line in service to our country. Was Kamala Harris ready to sacrifice her life for our country? Of course not. Once again, Kamala exposes her hypocrisy."

Kamala Harris criticised Vance for saying he would not have certified the election results of 2020. Harris even compared Vance to former US Vice President Mike Pence, saying that Vance "would have carried out Trump's plan to overturn the 2020 election."

In a video released on Wednesday, Harris said, "Donald Trump has picked his new running mate: JD Vance. Trump looked for someone he knew would be a rubber stamp for his extreme agenda." She further said, "Make no mistake: JD Vance will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country," ABC News reported.

The US Vice President also called him out for backing the national abortion ban and for voting against protections for IVF in the Senate, according to ABC News report.

She said, "And if elected, he will help implement the extreme Project 2025 plan for a second Trump term, which would target critical programs like Head Start and Medicare." "But we are not going to let that happen," she added.

Meanwhile, JD Vance officially accepted his vice presidential nomination on Wednesday. The 39-year-old lawmaker, during his acceptance speech, called on Americans to send Trump back to the White House and introduced himself to voters across the country.

Talking about his journey from "poverty to the vice presidential nomination," he described himself as a "working-class boy."

"I pledge to every American, no matter your party, that I will give everything I have to serve you and to make this country a place where every dream you have for yourself, your family and your country will be possible," Vance said.

Vance's speech portrayed "Trump as America's last best hope--to restore what is lost--which, if lost, may never be found, again."

"From Iraq to Afghanistan, from the financial crisis to the Great Recession, from open borders to strengthening wages, the people who govern this country have failed and failed again," Vance said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)