Trump's Wealth Surged $2 Billion In Second Term, India Business Adds To His Fortune

US President Donald Trump's wealth has surged by $2 billion since he took office in January 2025 for his second term, according to data released by Forbes. However, the "blue tsunami" in US midterm elections that gave Trump's Republican Party a shocker, cost him $238.1 million but the overall graph of his wealth has seen a steep spike. Most of this wealth has come from real estate, including his company's projects in India. The rest has mainly come from Trump's dealings in cryptocurrency.

Forbes data showed that Trump's net worth rose from $4.3 billion to $7.3 billion, dipping and settling to $6.5 billion in 2026.

A look at Trump's changing fortunes over the years.

Credit: Forbes

On Tuesday, Forbes further said that his wealth has fallen further to $6.3 billion.

In his latest interview with CBS News, which was released on Sunday, Trump said investing in stocks could have helped in increasing his wealth - like "everyone".

"You should've held stocks," he told the CBS' Ross Douthat when the anchor said his wealth did not see a similar increase.

Trump's Earnings

The annual financial disclosure of the US President showed that he earned over $1 billion in 2025 though his family's cryptocurrency dealings.

Cash and other assets that Trump owns accounted for $1.9 billion, as per Forbes. His licensing and management business, meanwhile, added about $410 million to his net worth between 2024 and 2025, according to the outlet.

The US President also earned from his business in India. The disclosures show nearly $8.5 million in licensing fees from four construction projects located in Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Noida.

Among other real estate projects, Trump received $5 million from a Vietnam resort project.

Meanwhile, traffic to Trump Media's flagship Truth Social platform plummeted 30 per cent year-on-year in September, as per Similarweb data.

Trump will begin the Asia tour, his first since the midterm drubbing, on November 16 faced with a new challenge: To prove that he is still the boss of US foreign policy.

The 80-year-old heads to the ASEAN summit in the Philippines and APEC summit in China from a radically transformed and hostile political landscape at home after the Democrats seized both the House of Representatives and Senate.

Constitutionally banned from seeking a third term in the 2028 presidential race, Trump could be all the more inclined to focus his energy on the international stage.