"Trump's Still Your President": White House Mocks Taylor Swift Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. While fans across the world were celebrating their wedding, US President Donald Trump also found a way to join the conversation online.

The White House's official social media accounts shared a series of posts that appeared to take inspiration from Swift's music and branding. The posts came as excitement around the singer's wedding dominated social media.

One of the biggest talking points outside Madison Square Garden was an electronic billboard that lit up around 7:30 pm on Friday. It displayed the message, "JUST&T MARRIED," a play on the newlyweds' initials that quickly caught the attention of fans gathered outside the venue.

Not long after, the official White House account shared a mock version of the same style of image. But instead of celebrating the couple, it read, "TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT." The post was captioned, "IT'S HAPPENED!!!"

White House's "America's Eras Tour"

The wedding-themed post was not the only Taylor Swift reference from the White House this week.

On Thursday evening, while guests were arriving for the couple's rehearsal dinner, the official account shared artwork inspired by Swift's famous Eras Tour poster. The image featured Trump alongside moments from American history and carried the title "America's Eras Tour."

The caption read, "It's been a long time coming," borrowing a lyric from Swift's 2019 song Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince.

The references continued on Friday morning with another video posted by the White House. It was captioned, "America's greatest hits, one era at a time." The 24-second clip included AI-generated visuals of the founding of the United States along with stock footage of former presidents and the White House.

Later that evening, another video titled "NEXT ON AMERICA'S ERAS TOUR" was uploaded, featuring more moments from American history.

A Long Public Back-And-Forth

Trump's posts arrive after years of public disagreements between him and Swift.

The singer publicly endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 US presidential election, after which Trump posted, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Swift has rarely responded directly to Trump over the years. However, in 2020, she accused him of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" and urged Americans to vote him out.

This weekend, both Trump and Swift are making headlines, though for very different reasons. While Swift is celebrating her marriage to Travis Kelce, Trump is set to take the stage at the National Mall in Washington for his Independence Day address on July 4.