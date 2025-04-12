Trump Wants US To Stop Changing Clocks For More Daylight. What It Means

US President Donald Trump has once again called for an end to the practice of changing clocks for Daylight Savings Time. He urged Congress to stop shifting time twice a year as it adds an unnecessary financial burden on the country.

Mr Trump, on Truth Social, wrote, "The House and Senate should push hard for more Daylight at the end of a day. Very popular and, most importantly, no more changing of the clocks, a big inconvenience and, for our government, A VERY COSTLY EVENT!!!"

For decades, people have been debating whether or not to implement daylight saving time. Several politicians and leaders have demanded that this biannual practice be discontinued.

In December, Donald Trump had criticised the biannual clock change on social media. Back then, he said, "The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn't! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation."

However, a few months after strongly supporting permanent Daylight Savings Time, he called it a "fifty-fifty issue." He said half of the people want to keep changing timings every autumn and fall, while the rest don't want it.

He said, "It's something I can do, but a lot of people like it one way, a lot of people like it the other way."

Senator Ted Cruz said that people would agree on stopping changing clocks twice a year, but there's disagreement on which time we should keep permanently. He said some want to extend evening sunlight as it is useful for playing sports and outdoor fun, while others prefer standard time as it leads to better sleep.

Even in 2022, the bill proposed by the US Senate, led by Democrats at that time, urged the elimination of the twice-yearly changing of clocks. Since the Republican-controlled House did not take up the bill, it never reached then-President Joe Biden's desk.

Daylight saving time is basically when the clocks are moved forward by an hour every autumn. On November 2, the clocks 'fall back,' meaning that the time will be set back one hour.