Advertisement
24 minutes ago

Donald Trump, who is set to return to the White House after his victory over Kamala Harris in the November 5 US presidential elections, has appointed anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr as his secretary of the health department. "Kennedy will restore these agencies to the traditions of gold standard scientific research, and beacons of transparency, to end the chronic disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!” Trump said.

Moving quickly since his election last week, Trump has begun rolling out his administration - some of whom include a TV news anchor at the helm of the Pentagon.

The 78-year-old leader has secured all seven swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Nov 15, 2024 06:49 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Donald Trump appointed former Congressman Doug Collins as US Secretary for Veterans Affairs

US President-elect Donald Trump nominated Former Congressman Doug Collins of Georgia as US Secretary for Veterans Affairs.

Declaring his pick Trump said, "Doug is a veteran himself, who currently serves our nation as a chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our country in the Iraq war," he said.

"We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our active duty service members, veterans, and military families to ensure they have the support they need. Thank you, Doug, for your willingness to serve our country in this very important role!" he added.

Nov 15, 2024 06:45 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Trump replaces federal prosecutor who filed ex-RAW officer's case in alleged 'murder-for-hire' plot

US President-elect Donald Trump is replacing the federal prosecutor who filed the case against a former Indian Intelligence officer charged in an alleged "murder-for-hire" plot against a Khalistani leader.

On Thursday, he announced that he is nominating Jay Clayton, a former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as the District Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

"Jay is going to be a strong Fighter for the Truth as we, Make America Great Again," he said in a post.

Nov 15, 2024 06:43 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Robert F Kennedy Jr, Anti-Vaccine Activist, Named To Head US Health Department

Donald Trump has appointed anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr as his secretary of the health department. 

"Kennedy will restore these agencies to the traditions of gold standard scientific research, and beacons of transparency, to end the chronic disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!" Trump said.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Robert F Kennedy Jr, US President
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com