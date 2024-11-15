Donald Trump, who is set to return to the White House after his victory over Kamala Harris in the November 5 US presidential elections, has appointed anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr as his secretary of the health department. "Kennedy will restore these agencies to the traditions of gold standard scientific research, and beacons of transparency, to end the chronic disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!” Trump said.

Moving quickly since his election last week, Trump has begun rolling out his administration - some of whom include a TV news anchor at the helm of the Pentagon.

The 78-year-old leader has secured all seven swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Nevada.