Donald Trump, who is set to return to the White House after his victory over Kamala Harris in the November 5 US presidential elections, has appointed anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr as his secretary of the health department. "Kennedy will restore these agencies to the traditions of gold standard scientific research, and beacons of transparency, to end the chronic disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!” Trump said.
Moving quickly since his election last week, Trump has begun rolling out his administration - some of whom include a TV news anchor at the helm of the Pentagon.
The 78-year-old leader has secured all seven swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Nevada.
Donald Trump appointed former Congressman Doug Collins as US Secretary for Veterans Affairs
US President-elect Donald Trump nominated Former Congressman Doug Collins of Georgia as US Secretary for Veterans Affairs.
Declaring his pick Trump said, "Doug is a veteran himself, who currently serves our nation as a chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our country in the Iraq war," he said.
"We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our active duty service members, veterans, and military families to ensure they have the support they need. Thank you, Doug, for your willingness to serve our country in this very important role!" he added.
Trump replaces federal prosecutor who filed ex-RAW officer's case in alleged 'murder-for-hire' plot
US President-elect Donald Trump is replacing the federal prosecutor who filed the case against a former Indian Intelligence officer charged in an alleged "murder-for-hire" plot against a Khalistani leader.
On Thursday, he announced that he is nominating Jay Clayton, a former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as the District Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
"Jay is going to be a strong Fighter for the Truth as we, Make America Great Again," he said in a post.
Robert F Kennedy Jr, Anti-Vaccine Activist, Named To Head US Health Department
Donald Trump has appointed anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr as his secretary of the health department.
"Kennedy will restore these agencies to the traditions of gold standard scientific research, and beacons of transparency, to end the chronic disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!" Trump said.