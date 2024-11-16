The Trump 2.0 cabinet is taking shape ahead of Donald Trump's grand return to the White House two months later. The President-elect, who swept all seven swing states and won a decisive victory against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, has already appointed one of his biggest supporters, billionaire Elon Musk, to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), alongside aide Vivek Ramaswamy. He is now on a spree naming other top aides who will chalk out the government strategy for the next four years.
Steven Cheung, Who Ran Trump Media Cell, To Be White House Communications Chief
President-elect Donald Trump has named Steven Cheung, who ran his media relations during his campaign and was the chief spokesperson, as White House head of communications in the incoming administration. Trump announced on Friday that Cheung "will be returning to the White House as Assistant to the President and Director of Communications". During Trump's first term, he was the Special Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Response, in charge of dealing with challenges that arose and planning to respond to upcoming issues.
Karoline Leavitt, 27, To Be Trump's White House Press Secretary
President-elect Donald Trump has announced 27-year-old campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt as his White House press secretary. Ms Leavitt "is smart, tough and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People," Trump said in a statement. Ms Leavitt will become one of the youngest people to take the key position, acting as the face of the White House and fielding questions from the media.