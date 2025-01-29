Advertisement

Trump To Cancel Student Visas Of All 'Hamas Sympathisers' In US: Top Official

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday to combat antisemitism and pledge to deport non-citizen college students and other resident aliens who took part in pro-Palestinian protests.

Trump To Cancel Student Visas Of All 'Hamas Sympathisers' In US: Top Official
Donald Trump would order to aggressively prosecute terroristic threats against American Jews.
Washington, United States:

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday to combat antisemitism and pledge to deport non-citizen college students and other resident aliens who took part in pro-Palestinian protests, a White House official said.

A fact sheet on the order said Trump would order the Justice Department to "aggressively prosecute terroristic threats, arson, vandalism and violence against American Jews."

"To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you," Trump said in the fact sheet. "I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before."

