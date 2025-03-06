Trump Suspends Nearly All Mexico Tariffs Until April 2

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was pausing sweeping tariffs he recently imposed on Mexican imports after talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, citing their positive relationship.

He said fresh tariffs would not apply to trade falling under a pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada for now, adding: "This Agreement is until April 2nd."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday praised "unprecedented results" from collaboration with the United States, after President Donald Trump suspended most tariffs on her country until April 2.

"We will continue to work together, particularly on migration and security issues," Sheinbaum wrote on social media after what she called an "excellent and respectful" phone call with Trump.

