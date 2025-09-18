Trump Suggests UK Calls In Military To Help With Migrant Returns

US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that Britain call in the military to help it tackle its small boats migrant crisis.

Describing the situation in the United States before he returned to office, the president said there had been "millions of people pouring into our country".

"I couldn't stand to watch it. I think your situation is very similar. You have people coming in and I told the prime minister I would stop it, and it doesn't matter if you call out the military, it doesn't matter what means you use," he said.

Trump was speaking at a news conference alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the end of his state visit to Britain.

"It (irregular migration) destroys countries from within and we're actually now removing a lot of the people that came into our country," he added.

His comments came as Starmer said London needed to "ramp up" the removal of irregular migrants from Britain to France, after the first deportation under a new deal took place earlier Thursday.

"We need to ramp that up at scale, which was always envisaged under the scheme but it's very important that we have been able to prove the proof of concept," Starmer told reporters at the news conference.

Tens of thousands of migrants have arrived annually on the shores of southeast England in recent years after crossing the Channel from northern France in small boats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)