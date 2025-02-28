Trump Set To Make English As Official Language Of US To Bring "Cohesion"

President Donald Trump is set to make English the official language of the United States in a bid to bring "cohesion" to a country long characterized by immigration from all over the world, according to a White House document seen Friday.

"It is long past time English is recognized as the official language of the United States," the document, provided by an official on condition of anonymity, said. Trump's executive order "affirms that a common language fosters national cohesion."

