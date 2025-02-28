Advertisement

Trump Set To Make English As Official Language Of US To Bring "Cohesion"

"It is long past time English is recognized as the official language of the United States," the document, provided by an official on condition of anonymity, said. Trump's executive order

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Set To Make English As Official Language Of US To Bring "Cohesion"
White House said a "common language fosters national cohesion."
Washington:

President Donald Trump is set to make English the official language of the United States in a bid to bring "cohesion" to a country long characterized by immigration from all over the world, according to a White House document seen Friday.

"It is long past time English is recognized as the official language of the United States," the document, provided by an official on condition of anonymity, said. Trump's executive order "affirms that a common language fosters national cohesion."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
US, English, Donald Trump
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now