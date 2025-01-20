Trump Says US Will "Plant Stars And Stripes" On Mars

US President Donald Trump vowed Monday that the world's biggest economy would again see itself as "a growing nation" that expands its territory, adding that the country would plant its flag on Mars.

"We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars," he said in his inauguration speech at the US Capitol in Washington.

