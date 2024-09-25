Advertisement

Trump Says US Needs To Get Out Of Ukraine War

The United States does not have troops in Ukraine but has given military and humanitarian assistance worth billions of dollars to Ukraine.



Washington:

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States needs to get out of the war in Ukraine and that Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden had no plan to do so.

"Biden and Kamala got us into this war in Ukraine, and now they can't get us out. They can't get us out," Trump said in a speech in Georgia. The United States does not have troops in Ukraine but has given military and humanitarian assistance worth billions of dollars to Ukraine.

"I think that we're stuck in that war unless I'm president. I'll get it done. I'll get it negotiated, I'll get out. We gotta get out. Biden says 'we will not leave until we win.' What happens if they win," Trump said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

