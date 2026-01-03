Advertisement

Machado "Very Nice Woman, But Doesn't Have Respect" To Run Venezuela: Trump

"She (Maria Machado) doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country," Trump told a news conference.

United States:

US President Donald Trump on Saturday brushed aside Nobel Peace Prize-winning opposition leader Maria Corina Machado as a potential interim leader of Venezuela, as he said Washington was working with deposed Nicolas Maduro's vice president.

"I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country," Trump told a news conference.

"She's a very nice woman, but she doesn't have the respect."
 

