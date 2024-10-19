Advertisement

Trump Says He Would Impose Tariffs On China If It Went Into Taiwan

Trump, asked if he would use military force against a blockade on Taiwan by China, said it would not come to that because Chinese President Xi Jinping respected him.

Read Time: 1 min
Trump Says He Would Impose Tariffs On China If It Went Into Taiwan
Trump told the Wall Street Journal that he would impose tariffs on China if China were to go into Taiwan.
Washington:

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal that he would impose additional tariffs on China if China were to "go into Taiwan."

"I would say: If you go into Taiwan, I'm sorry to do this, I'm going to tax you, at 150% to 200%," Trump was quoted as saying in the WSJ interview published on Friday evening.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

China, Taiwan, Donald Trump
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
